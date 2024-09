The 2025 Social Security COLA Will Likely Disappoint You. The Fed Says 2026 Could Be Even Worse.

The days of soaring Social Security checks are likely over.Over the last three years, Americans have seen their Social Security checks jump a total of 18.8% as the COLA, or cost-of-living adjustment, is pegged to inflation using the CPI-W report so it jumps when inflation jumps. However, the Federal Reserve seems to have finally brought inflation to heel. After two years of elevated interest rates, the Fed announced its first rate cut in four years on Wednesday, lowering the Federal Funds rate 50 basis points to a range between 4.75% and 5%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool