NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
23.12.2025 09:55:00
The 3 Best Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now. Wall Street Says They Could Soar in 2026.
I follow about 70 stocks, primarily in the technology sector. Several stand out as compelling buys, including three priced below $100 per share: Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Wall Street analysts generally anticipate substantial upside in all three stocks in the next year.Here's why I think these stocks are the best stocks (within my circle of coverage) to buy with $100 right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
