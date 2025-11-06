Allstate Aktie

Allstate für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 886429 / ISIN: US0200021014

06.11.2025 01:24:24

The Allstate Corp Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $3.717 billion, or $13.95 per share. This compares with $1.161 billion, or $4.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $2.976 billion or $11.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $17.255 billion from $16.627 billion last year.

The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.717 Bln. vs. $1.161 Bln. last year. -EPS: $13.95 vs. $4.33 last year. -Revenue: $17.255 Bln vs. $16.627 Bln last year.

