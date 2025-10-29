Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
The Aviation Industry Has a Major Supply Chain Problem. Here's How Investors Can Still Win.
The aviation industry has all the customers it needs right now. Unfortunately, it doesn't have the planes and parts it needs to serve them.Commercial travel demand has rebounded strongly from the precipitous drop-off it experienced during the global pandemic. Demand for air travel grew a healthy 10.4% last year. And it's projected to continue growing at an annual rate of 4.2% through 2030.Unfortunately, there's a severe shortage of new aircraft available to meet that rising demand. Due to a hangover from the pandemic, which caused major supply chain disruptions for engine and aircraft manufacturers, as well as shortages of both skilled labor and raw materials like semiconductors, there's currently a global backlog of more than 17,000 aircraft.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
