NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
26.11.2025 22:00:00
The Best AI Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
The ascent of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks has taken a bit of a pause recently as investors grow more concerned that the sector might be in a bubble. While I think some of the spending by companies like OpenAI is a bit absurd and suspect, the money being spent by the AI hyperscalers is real and backed by solid cash flows.As a result, shares of several companies that are key suppliers on the hardware side of this megatrend arms are now off a bit from their all-time highs. All these stocks are poised to head higher in 2026, and I think the recent dip has created a great opportunity to scoop them up.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!