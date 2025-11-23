NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
23.11.2025 02:13:00
The Best AI Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now
If you have extra cash you can commit to a long-term investment strategy, investing in leading technology companies could be rewarding over the next decade. The world is rapidly moving to a digital economy powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The growth of the best AI stocks over the past few years suggests investors see huge long-term potential.Here are two stocks to capitalize on this opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!