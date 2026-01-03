NOW Aktie
The Best Artificial Intelligence ETF to Invest $2,000 in Right Now
Describing the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution as the best investment opportunity of a generation isn't hyperbole -- this technology truly is game changing, capable of accomplishing things that were unthinkable just a few years back. There are few industries that AI can't help improve at least a little bit, if not a lot.Investing in AI, however, isn't necessarily easy. There are an overwhelming number of companies in this business. Some will thrive. Others will end up floundering. But it's difficult (if not impossible) to distinguish which is which. In the meantime, worry of an AI bubble being popped makes it uncomfortable to wade into the industry's most obvious and popular picks like Nvidia or Palantir Technologies.Fortunately, there's a simple, effective solution. An exchange-traded fund focused solely on artificial intelligence offers instant, diversified access to the entire industry. And one ETF in particular is arguably your best bet among these names. That's the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AIQ). Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
