NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
12.11.2025 12:33:00
The Best Cryptocurrency to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Given the recent downturn in the crypto market, it can be hard finding a good investment to make with $1,000 right now. That's why I'm going with a cryptocurrency that has an incredible historical track record and plenty of proof that it can bounce back from adversity, regardless of overall market conditions.For more than a decade, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been the one cryptocurrency you needed to hold as an investor, and now is no different. So forget about speculative meme coins and trendy altcoins promising sky-high returns. Go with the market bellwether, and you won't be disappointed.Since 2010, Bitcoin is up a staggering 210,000,000%. No, that's not a typo. After hitting an all-time low of $0.05 back in July 2010, Bitcoin has been on a rocket ship, and now trades north of $105,000.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
