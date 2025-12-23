NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
23.12.2025 10:00:00
The Best Cryptocurrency to Buy With $100 Right Now
Crypto investors have two basic choices right now: invest in high-priced cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), or drop all the way down to the bargain-priced cryptos trading for less than $2.But don't sleep on the midrange of the crypto market, where you can find a surprising number of attractive investment options. One of the best right now is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), which is trading at a 60% discount from its all-time high earlier this year. Solana should be a $300 cryptocurrency, but it's trading for about $125 right now.The first thing you need to know about Solana is that it has explosive upside potential. After launching in early 2020, Solana has turned in four years of absolutely blistering returns. The big year was 2021, when Solana skyrocketed by 11,171%. In 2023, Solana soared by 919%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
