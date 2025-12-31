NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
31.12.2025 19:02:00
The Best Growth Index ETF to Invest $100 in Right Now
While the market is trading near all-time highs, that is no reason to delay starting to invest. In fact, waiting for a pullback can be one of the biggest traps that investors can fall into.The reason is twofold. First, the S&P 500 actually hits new highs much more often than most people realize. According to JPMorgan, stocks hit new highs on about 7% of all trading days. On roughly a third of those occasions, the index never trades lower. Meanwhile, bull markets tend to last a long time, with the average bull market lasting five-and-a-half years over the past 50 years.We recently crossed the three-year mark on the current bull market, so there could be more room to run. Meanwhile, the Carson Group found that every bull market in the past 50 years that has lasted three years has reached the four-year milestone as well. Its analysts also noted that when the market has made big rallies over a six-month period (up more than 35%), the market has also traded higher over the next 12 months, dating back to 1950.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
