NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
11.11.2025 10:50:00
The Best Index ETF to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
While the market still sits near all-time highs, it retreated a bit in November. Many stocks were severely punished this earnings season for what would generally be considered small missteps, which demonstrates how difficult it can be to invest in individual stocks. Meanwhile, several previously hot sectors have fallen out of favor, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) and restaurant stocks, to name just two.This may leave some investors wondering what they should do right now. For me, investing in an index exchange-traded fund (ETF) like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is still the best move for most investors over the long term. However, that's just half the story.You don't just want to invest in the ETF and forget it. Instead, you want to employ what is known as a dollar-cost averaging strategy. This is where you invest a set amount each month over a long period of time. $1,000 can be a great starting point, and if you use this strategy, it can help you build real wealth over time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
