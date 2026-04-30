Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
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30.04.2026 19:47:00
The Best Quantum Computing Stock to Buy Right Now
Quantum computing is closer to reality than most investors realize. There are several companies with viable technologies that can produce accurate results with meaningful information. We're likely only a handful of years away from this technology being widely deployed at the commercial level. Investors would be smart to consider investing in quantum computing now, so they can capture the major upside that could be coming down the pipeline.One of my favorite quantum computing stocks is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). It recently received major news regarding a contract, and it's a leader in the quantum world. All this adds up to a stock that could produce incredible returns, making it a smart pick now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
|9,21
|2,11%