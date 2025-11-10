NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
10.11.2025 11:00:00
The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
It's been roughly three years since OpenAI shocked the world with its cutting-edge large language model (LLM), ChatGPT. And generative AI-related stocks continue to boom to unprecedented highs. Some analysts think it's a bubble, and they might be right. But savvy investors can still ride the wave by betting on diversified companies that can benefit from the technology without being overexposed. Let's explore some reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) could make excellent places to put a $1,000 investment for the long haul.With shares up by just 14%, Amazon has lagged the Nasdaq year to date. The tech-heavy index increased 21% over the same time frame with the help of high fliers like Nvidia, which jumped an eye-popping 48%. But while the diversified e-commerce giant isn't growing as fast as the pure-play AI stocks, it still stands to benefit tremendously from the technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
