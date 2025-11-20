NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
20.11.2025 11:00:00
The Best Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
Inflation has been a beast over the last few years, and $500 no longer carries the same weight as it did at the start of the decade. Unfortunately, prices continue to rise and people should consider investing some of their savings in the stock market to maintain long-term purchasing power.Below, I'll explore some reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) could be good buys.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!