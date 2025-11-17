NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
17.11.2025 11:00:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
If you've got $1,000 sitting on the sidelines ready to invest, I can think of a few great stocks to buy right now. We're at the doorstep of 2026, and fund managers are going to start moving investments into what they think could be the best-performing stocks for next year. Although there are growing fears about the artificial intelligence (AI) buildout, I think guidance for 2026 will calm investors' fears and make AI the best place to invest again.I believe these stocks are excellent picks right now and are primed to soar throughout 2026.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
