NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
19.12.2025 12:30:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
There are numerous options available if you are looking for stocks to buy as 2025 comes to a close. However, three of the best options could be Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and, for those who prefer a diversified approach, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD). They will likely appeal to different kinds of investors, so here's a quick rundown of each one.There are several categories into which Procter & Gamble could be placed. For example, it is one of the world's largest consumer staples manufacturers. It is also a Dividend King, boasting over 50 consecutive annual dividend increases. It is a well-run business that can stand toe-to-toe with its peers in terms of brand management, distribution, marketing, and innovation. It doesn't often go on sale.To be fair, it isn't currently on sale. However, the price is more attractive than it has been in years. The stock's price-to-sales, price-to-earnings, and price-to-book value ratios are all below their five-year averages. The dividend yield is 2.9%, which is toward the high side of the historical yield range.
