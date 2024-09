The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

The tech-driven Nasdaq Composite index is up 14% year-to-date. While that growth is positive, the index is underperforming compared to the first eight months of last year, when it rose 34%. Geopolitical concerns, economic uncertainty, and cooling enthusiasm over AI have led to some pullback from investors since July. Recent fluctuations in the Nasdaq have highlighted the importance of a long-term perspective on tech stocks. Wall Street's bullish and bearish views on tech are often cyclical, but the Nasdaq has climbed 115% over the last five years, outperforming the S&P 500's 89% rise in that period. Despite recent skepticism, the industries' leaders have delivered impressive quarterly reports this year. Growth markets like artificial intelligence (AI), digital advertising, and cloud computing are delivering consistent gains that will likely push companies' stocks high over the next decade.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool