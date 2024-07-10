|
10.07.2024 14:00:00
The Best Tech Stock That Not Nearly Enough People Are Talking About, and Why You Should Be
2024 has generally been a great time to own tech stocks. For example, owning well-established companies like Nvidia, Amazon, and Alphabet would have given investors 30% to 150% returns in just the first half of the year.These companies share some commonalities. They are leaders in their respective fields, and their futures look bright as they ride significant trends like artificial intelligence (AI).However, not all top tech stocks have performed well during the year, so investors willing to dig deeper might still find good opportunities. This article will explore one of these companies: Alibaba (NYSE: BABA).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!