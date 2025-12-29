NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
29.12.2025 16:05:00
The Best Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Invest $50,000 in Right Now
As 2025 draws to a close, the S&P 500 is on pace to notch a double-digit gain for the third consecutive year. Even so, savvy investors recognize that macroeconomic indicators suggest a sharp correction could be in store for 2026.Unemployment in the U.S. is 4.6%, its highest level since September 2021. Meanwhile, as artificial intelligence (AI) continues to be the biggest contributor to the ongoing bull market, some investors are beginning to fear that a bubble is forming.Given the broader economic uncertainty, investors may be wondering how they can make the most of their cash right now. Below, I'll explain why business development companies (BDCs) could be a savvy play for dividend investors, and reveal one ultra-high-yield opportunity in the BDC landscape that I like.
