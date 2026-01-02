NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
02.01.2026 17:00:00
The Best Vanguard ETF to Invest $1,000 In Right Now
Jack Bogle, known as the father of index investing, founded Vanguard in 1975 to introduce low-cost investment products to the masses. He succeeded with this mission. With $11.9 trillion in assets under management (as of Oct. 31), the firm offers numerous exchange-traded funds (ETFs) these days. This gives investors plenty of choices when deciding where to park their hard-earned savings. One of these investment vehicles stands out, though. Here's what I believe is the best Vanguard ETF to invest $1,000 in right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
