NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
17.11.2025 09:55:00
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett may be stepping down as CEO at the end of the year, but until then, we can still look at -- and learn from -- the investing portfolio he's built at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Featuring a diversified group of stocks, Berkshire's portfolio is shared with the public every quarter through its SEC filings, so it's easy to know what Buffett is buying.Buffett may have billions of dollars at his disposal, but even if you just have $1,000, you can start building a Buffett-like portfolio. In fact, you could start today by buying one share each of three Buffett stocks, and it would only cost you about $975, so you'd have some wiggle room if prices rise slightly.Here are the three stocks (in alphabetical order) and why they make a great starter "mini-Buffett" portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
06:00
|Europe needs to act now on its metals vulnerability (Financial Times)
|
06:00
|Europe needs to act now on its metals vulnerability (Financial Times)
|
05.11.25
|Ausblick: NOW verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.25