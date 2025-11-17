NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
17.11.2025 14:10:00
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $2,500 Right Now
For decades, Warren Buffett has captivated investors' attention with Berkshire Hathaway's staggering returns. Since becoming CEO in 1965, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has delivered compound annual returns of nearly 20%. To illustrate just how mind-blowing that result is, $100 invested in the stock when Buffett took over would be worth over $5.5 million today.Buffett is stepping down as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of this year, leaving behind a legacy unlike any other. But we can still benefit from his skills and insights by digging into Berkshire's portfolio in search of good stocks to buy.If you have $2,500 that you're ready to invest in high-quality companies now, here are three Buffett-approved stocks you should consider scooping up.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
17.11.25
17.11.25
