NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
04.01.2026 11:25:00
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now
By the time you're reading this, Warren Buffett will no longer be Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO and chief stock picker -- he stepped down from both roles at the end of 2025. Although Buffett will still be around as chairman of Berkshire's board of directors, from this point forward any new positions will be those ultimately approved by new CEO Greg Abel.In other words, if you're only interested in Berkshire Hathaway picks you know were Buffett's, you'd better act on the names the company was holding as of the end of last year.To this end, if you've got a few thousand bucks you're looking to put to work for a while, here are three stocks added to Berkshire's portfolio under Buffett's leadership that might just work for your portfolio as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
