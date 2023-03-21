21.03.2023 11:50:00

The Buckle, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividend

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced that at its quarterly meeting of the Board of Directors, held on March 20, 2023, the Board authorized a $0.35 per share quarterly dividend to be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2023, with a payment date of April 28, 2023.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 439 retail stores in 42 states.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

News releases and other information about The Buckle, Inc., can be found on the Internet at www.buckle.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Buckle Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The Buckle Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

The Buckle Inc. 32,61 -0,34% The Buckle Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Fed-Entscheid am Mittwoch: US-Börsen höher -- ATX beendet den Handel weit im Plus -- DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Aufschlägen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag nach oben. An der deutschen Börse waren ebenfalls Gewinne zu sehen. Die Wall Street notiert freundlich. Auch die größten Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag erholt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen