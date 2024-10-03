|
03.10.2024 17:21:00
The Bull Market Keeps Growing. 3 Reasons to Buy Celsius Holdings Stock Like There's No Tomorrow.
The stock market is soaring in 2024. The leading market indices have been reaching record levels in recent months. The bull market that started two years ago has plenty of momentum left today.Energy drink maker Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) didn't get that memo, though. After rising to all-time highs in the spring, Celsius' stock has price has plunged 69% lower.This stock isn't every investor's cup of calorie-burning beverages, of course. The incredible business growth of yesteryear has slowed down to merely sensational levels, attracting a horde of bearish investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
