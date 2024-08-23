23.08.2024 09:00:00

The Cheapest Trillion-Dollar Stock: Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, or Meta?

Six U.S. companies are valued at $1 trillion or more, and they all operate in the technology sector:All of these companies are profitable, so they can be valued with the widely used price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. It's calculated by dividing the share price of a given company by its earnings per share. The Nasdaq-100 index trades at a P/E ratio of 30.9, which is a good reference point:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen

02.08.24 Amazon Buy UBS AG
02.08.24 Amazon Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.08.24 Amazon Kaufen DZ BANK
02.08.24 Amazon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
02.08.24 Amazon Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet C (ex Google) 149,58 0,40% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Amazon 160,04 1,14% Amazon
Apple Inc. 203,25 0,47% Apple Inc.
Microsoft Corp. 376,45 0,61% Microsoft Corp.
NVIDIA Corp. 112,62 1,28% NVIDIA Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Jackson Hole: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Gewinne. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien fanden am Freitag keine geneinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen