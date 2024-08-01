+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
01.08.2024 12:21:27

The Cigna Group Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Cigna Group (CI) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.548 billion, or $5.45 per share. This compares with $1.460 billion, or $4.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Cigna Group reported adjusted earnings of $1.909 billion or $6.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.6% to $60.523 billion from $48.586 billion last year.

The Cigna Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.548 Bln. vs. $1.460 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.45 vs. $4.92 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $60.523 Bln vs. $48.586 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: At least $28.40 Full year revenue guidance: At least $235 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Cigna Group Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten