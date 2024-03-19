The Container Store to Open Huntington Location

The Container Store, the nation’s leading retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services, will open on March 23rd, 2024 at the Huntington Shopping Center at 350 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington, NY 11746. This will be The Container Store’s 102nd retail location nationally and its sixth store in New York state.

The newest addition to The Container Store fleet is the eighth new small-store format nationwide and the first of its size in New York. The store will feature a Custom Spaces Studio showcasing custom closets, living and garage displays of its exclusive Elfa, Avera and Preston lines, as well as a design center. From metal DIY to professionally installed wood-based systems, The Container Store has a custom offering for every space, style and budget. Customers will find a curated assortment of storage and organization solutions for every area of the home that pair with its Custom Spaces offering, and discover unique products in categories like travel, pet care and home fragrances. Along with complementary in-store design, services offered will include Custom Spaces in-home design consultations, professional installation and in-home organization.

"The Container Store is excited to expand our reach in New York with our sixth location in the state,” said Senior Vice President of Stores, Jennifer Pape. "Our differentiated offering of custom spaces, complementary organizing solutions and in-home design services is a retail experience customers new to The Container Store have never had before, and we are pleased to bring this offering closer to existing customers in the area who have shopped our surrounding locations. We look forward to welcoming customers this weekend and furthering our purpose to transform lives through the power of organization.”

The Container Store will host opening festivities at the new store on Saturday, March 23rd with a ribbon cutting, in-store product demonstrations, the opportunity for customers to enter to win a $500 Custom Space, a free gift while supplies last - including $10 off a purchase of $50 or more - for customers who sign up for the Organized Insider loyalty program, and more special offers throughout the day.

The celebration will continue Saturday, March 30th. Beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, the first 100 customers will receive a $20 gift card and can enjoy live product and Custom Spaces demonstrations, and enter to win the $500 Custom Spaces prize, which ends Saturday, March 30th.

Founded in 1978, The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s only retailer with a solution-oriented offering of custom spaces, organizing solutions, and in-home services, designed to transform lives through the power of organization. With more than 100 locations nationwide and a flagship online store, the retailer offers an exclusive portfolio of custom space lines that can be designed for any area of the home, and more than 10,000 products to complete any space.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about complementary Custom Spaces in-home or in-store design, in-home organizing, products, store locations, trade program, and business to business opportunities.

