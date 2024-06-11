The Container Store to Open Two New Virginia Locations

The Container Store, the nation’s leading retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services, will open on June 15th, 2024, at the Springfield Plaza at 6412 Springfield Plaza, Springfield, VA 22150 as well as on July 27th, 2024, at One Loudoun at 20420 Exchange St, Ashburn, VA. This will bring The Container Store’s retail presence to six storefronts within Virginia state and 104 nationwide.

The Springfield and Ashburn stores are The Container Store’s newest additions to the company’s small-store format and will feature a Custom Spaces Studio showcasing custom closets, living and garage displays of its exclusive Elfa and Preston lines, as well as a design center. From wall-hanging metal DIY to floor-based professionally installed wood-based systems, The Container Store has a custom offering for every space, style, timeline and budget. Customers will find a curated assortment of storage and organization solutions for every area of the home that complement its Custom Spaces offering, and discover unique products in categories like travel, pet care and home fragrances. Along with complementary in-store or in-home design consultations, additional services offered will include professional installation and in-home organization.

"The Container Store is excited to expand our reach in the DC area with two new locations in Virginia, furthering our purpose to transform lives through the power of organization,” said Senior Vice President of Stores, Jennifer Pape. "Our differentiated offering of custom spaces, complementary organizing solutions and in-home services is a retail experience customers can’t find anywhere else, and we are pleased to bring this offering closer to customers in Springfield and Ashburn who have shopped at our surrounding locations. We look forward to welcoming Virginians this weekend to the new Springfield location, and in July when we open in Ashburn.”

This weekend the new Springfield location will host opening festivities with a ribbon cutting, in-store product demonstrations, the opportunity for customers to enter to win a $500 Custom Space makeover which ends Sunday, June 23rd, a free gift while supplies last for customers that sign up for the Organized Insider loyalty program, and more special offers throughout the weekend.

About The Container Store

Founded in 1978, The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s only retailer with a solution-oriented offering of custom spaces, organizing solutions, and in-home services, designed to transform lives through the power of organization. With more than 100 locations nationwide and a flagship online store, the retailer offers an exclusive portfolio of custom space lines that can be designed for any area of the home, and more than 10,000 products to complete any space.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about complementary Custom Spaces in-home or in-store design, in-home organizing, products, store locations, trade program, and business to business opportunities.

