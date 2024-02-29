|
29.02.2024 22:21:16
The Cooper Companies, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $81.2 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $84.2 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, The Cooper Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $931.6 million from $858.5 million last year.
The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $81.2 Mln. vs. $84.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.41 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $931.6 Mln vs. $858.5 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 - $3.58 Full year revenue guidance: $3,847 - $3,897 mill
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cooper Cos. Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Cooper Cos. Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cooper Cos. Inc.
|344,50
|-0,14%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX fest -- DAX mit neuem Höchststand -- Asiens Märkte gehen fest ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht Aufschläge, während der deutsche Leitindex neue Rekorde erklimmt. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche derweil ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio wurden neue Rekorde erklommen.