The Cooper Companies, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $104.7 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $85.3 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Cooper Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $191.9 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $1.002 billion from $930.2 million last year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $104.7 Mln. vs. $85.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.002 Bln vs. $930.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.98 to $1.01 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.015-$1.036 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.64- $3.67 Full year revenue guidance: $3.892-$3.913 Bln