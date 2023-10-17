|
17.10.2023 22:15:00
The GEO Group Announces Date for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) ("GEO") will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 before the market opens. GEO has scheduled a conference call and simultaneous webcast for 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.
Hosting the call for GEO will be George C. Zoley, Executive Chairman of the Board, Jose Gordo, Chief Executive Officer, Brian R. Evans, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Wayne Calabrese, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and James Black, President, GEO Secure Services.
To participate in the teleconference, please contact one of the following numbers 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:
1-877-250-1553 (U.S.)
1-412-542-4145 (International)
In addition, a live audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed on the Webcasts section of GEO's investor relations home page at investors.geogroup.com. A webcast replay will remain available on the website for one year.
A telephonic replay will also be available through November 14, 2023. The replay numbers are 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) and 1-412-317-0088 (International). The passcode for the telephonic replay is 4528594. If you have any questions, please contact GEO at 1-866-301-4436.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231017118836/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Geo Group IncShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu The Geo Group IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIm Bann des Nahostkriegs: US-Börsen geben zum Handelsende nach -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Abgaben. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenfalls tiefer. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost mussten am Federn lassen.