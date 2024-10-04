The GEO Group Announces Exercise of Five-Year Option Period for Adelanto ICE Processing Center Contract

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) ("GEO”) announced today that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ("ICE”) has exercised the five-year option period extending the contract for the GEO-owned 1,940-bed Adelanto ICE Processing Center in California (the "Adelanto Center”) through December 19, 2029.

ICE and GEO entered into a 15-year contract on December 19, 2019, for the provision of secure residential housing and care at the Adelanto Center, consisting of a five-year base period followed by two five-year option periods. The Adelanto Center employs approximately 350 employees.

George C. Zoley, Executive Chairman of GEO, said, "We believe the exercise of this five-year contract option period by ICE is indicative of the important role the Adelanto Center plays in helping ICE and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security fulfill their mission and operational priorities. We are proud of our approximately 350 employees at the Adelanto Center, whose dedication and professionalism have allowed GEO to establish a long-standing record of providing high-quality support services on behalf of ICE in the state of California.”

