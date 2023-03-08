The GEO Group Announces First Ever Community Corrections Contract Award for Wrist-Worn GPS Tracking Device BI VeriWatch™

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) ("GEO”) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, BI Incorporated ("BI”), has been awarded a new five-year contract, inclusive of renewal options, by Santa Clara County, California for the use of BI VeriWatch™ ("VeriWatch”), representing the first ever community corrections contract involving this new cutting-edge technology developed by BI.

VeriWatch is a wrist-worn GPS tracking device that allows for real-time and discrete monitoring of individuals under community supervision by parole, probation, pretrial release, and other law enforcement agencies. VeriWatch is the first GPS tracking device in community corrections that uses biometric facial comparison technology to authenticate the identity of the individuals wearing the device. VeriWatch runs on a secure, custom operating system and offers multiple layers of tamper detection, an on-device camera, and an optical proximity sensor. VeriWatch also includes a clip-on transfer battery that enables the device to be charged on the go. Supervising officers can also send notifications and messages through VeriWatch, and the individuals wearing the device can read and acknowledge these communications, with a two-way feature that supports engagement and supervision compliance.

George C. Zoley, GEO’s Executive Chairman, said, "VeriWatch is a game-changer for BI and community corrections and other law enforcement agencies as the device taps into state-of-the-art technology and a sleek design that mirrors today’s consumer wrist-worn smart devices. We expect VeriWatch to expand the use of technology to enhance evidence-based best practices, which indicate that individuals actively involved in their supervision plan are better at meeting conditions of community supervision.”

About BI Incorporated

Established in 1978, BI Incorporated is a wholly owned subsidiary of The GEO Group, Inc. BI offers more than a dozen electronic monitoring systems for individuals under community supervision by parole, probation, pretrial release, and other law enforcement agencies. BI has Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) status and manufactures its products at U.S. facilities, employs more than 1,000 highly trained professionals nationally, and produces more than 200,000 electronic monitoring devices annually in Boulder, Colorado. BI offers a continuum of GPS monitoring systems including ankle bracelet, wrist-worn, and mobile biometric solutions to meet the varying risk level needs of government agencies. In addition, BI offers radio frequency (RF) curfew monitoring, alcohol detection, and voice verification systems; call center and operations monitoring services; and software solutions, including smartphone applications.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO’s diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 102 facilities totaling approximately 82,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

Use of forward-looking statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the contract award by Santa Clara County, California for the use of VeriWatch. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary from current expectations and forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, risk factors contained in GEO’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports. GEO disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

