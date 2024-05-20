The GEO Group Announces Funding Extension for Adelanto ICE Processing Center Contract

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) ("GEO”) announced today that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ("ICE”) announced that it plans to issue a task order for the GEO-owned 1,940-bed Adelanto ICE Processing Center in California (the "Adelanto Center”), which provides for continued funding through September 30, 2024.

GEO previously filed motions, on January 4, 2024, with the U.S. District Court, Central District of California, in the case of Roman v. Wolf, to Intervene and to Vacate several injunction orders (collectively the "Orders”) including an intake prohibition order issued more than three years ago, limiting the use of the Adelanto Center based on then-prevailing COVID-19 conditions. GEO was joined in its filings by three unions (collectively the "Unions”) representing over 350 employees at the Adelanto Center. Subsequently, on April 22, 2024, GEO and the Unions filed a renewed motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to intervene in the case of Roman v. Wolf, with a proposed motion to stay the Orders. GEO and the Unions will continue to pursue legal action to protect GEO's and the Unions’ interests, which include the Adelanto Center contract’s annualized revenues and the potential loss of jobs by 350-plus employees.

ICE and GEO entered into a 15-year contract on December 19, 2019, for the provision of secure residential housing and care at the Adelanto Center, consisting of a 5-year base period, ending on December 19, 2024, followed by two 5-year option periods. The Adelanto Center contract generates approximately $85 million in annualized revenues for GEO.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO’s diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 100 facilities totaling approximately 81,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

Use of forward-looking statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding GEO’s filings in the case of Roman v. Wolf, statements regarding the Orders, and statements regarding the Adelanto Center contract. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary from current expectations and forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, risk factors contained in GEO’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K reports. GEO disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240517420374/en/