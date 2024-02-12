The GEO Group Delivers Notice of Redemption for Remaining Senior Notes Due 2024

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) ("GEO” or the "Company”) has delivered a notice of redemption for all of the remaining $23,253,000 in outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% Senior Notes due October 15, 2024 (CUSIP No. 36162JAA4) (the "2024 Senior Notes”). The redemption of the 2024 Senior Notes will occur on March 11, 2024 (the "Redemption Date”).

The redemption price for the 2024 Senior Notes will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 original principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. GEO has deposited with the trustee for the 2024 Senior Notes the redemption price for the 2024 Senior Notes, using available cash on hand, and the Indenture governing the 2024 Senior Notes has been satisfied and discharged as to the 2024 Senior Notes. Payment of the redemption price for the 2024 Senior Notes will be made through the Depository Trust Company.

About The GEO Group

Use of forward-looking statements

