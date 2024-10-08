The GEO Group Publishes Sixth Annual Human Rights and ESG Report

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) ("GEO”) published today the Company’s sixth annual Human Rights and Environmental, Social & Governance ("ESG”) report. The report includes enhanced disclosures related to our Board oversight of human rights and ESG matters, employee diversity and training programs, corporate governance, and environmental sustainability, including updated metrics and statistics for the calendar year 2023, in accordance with the Universal Standards of the Global Reporting Initiative.

The report also highlights GEO’s continued commitment to providing enhanced rehabilitation and post-release support services through our award-winning GEO Continuum of Care® ("CoC”) program. During 2023, our CoC facilities delivered approximately 4.6 million hours of enhanced rehabilitation programming. The CoC program integrates enhanced rehabilitation and reentry programming, including cognitive behavioral treatment, with post-release support services to address basic community needs of released individuals, including housing, transportation, food, clothing, and job placement assistance.

GEO’s Executive Chairman, George C. Zoley, said: "The publication of our sixth annual Human Rights and ESG report highlights our long-standing commitment to respecting the human rights and improving the lives of those entrusted to our care. To reinforce this important commitment, we have also continued to enhance our Board committee structure by adding a standing committee to oversee Health Services, in addition to the three ESG-related committees we established in 2022, which oversee Human Rights, Criminal Justice and Rehabilitation, and Cybersecurity and Environmental matters.”

A copy of GEO’s sixth annual Human Rights and ESG Report is available at www.geogroup.com/esg and www.wearegeo.com/esg.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO’s diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 100 facilities totaling approximately 81,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

Use of forward-looking statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary from current expectations and forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, risk factors contained in GEO’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K reports. GEO disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241007883064/en/