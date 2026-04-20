Keep Aktie
WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
|
20.04.2026 16:09:07
The Iran War Shock Just Emphasized Exactly Why Patient Investors Keep Winning
For the past several weeks, the Iran war has been the biggest story in the stock market. After U.S. airstrikes on Iranian targets started on Feb. 28, the S&P 500 index dropped by about 8% over the course of the next month through March 30. Some people might have felt tempted to sell stocks, or to delay their next retirement account contribution until the news headlines felt safer and things settled down.But in the past few weeks, since hitting that March 30 low, the stock market has rallied. The S&P 500 has gained more than 12% since March 30. With recent announcements about a ceasefire, peace talks, and the possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for oil and gas shipments, more investors are turning to optimism.The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index reached new all-time highs on Friday. The rest of the world's stocks are also surging. The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: VXUS) is almost back to its pre-war highs and has gained 12% since March 30.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!