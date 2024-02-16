16.02.2024 22:15:00

The L.S. Starrett Company Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE: SCX) ("Starrett” or "the Company”) a global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of precision measuring tools, cutting tools and equipment, and high-end metrology solutions for industrial, professional, and consumer markets, today announced operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Financial results include non-U.S. GAAP financial measures. These non-U.S. GAAP measures are more fully described and are reconciled from the respective measures determined under U.S. GAAP in the section titled "Use of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures” and the attached tables.

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Net sales for the quarter of $62.1 million were 7.0% lower compared to the second quarter of the prior year, while currency neutral net sales of $60.7 million declined 9.2% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The decline in net sales compared to the comparative period was primarily driven by continued challenges with labor availability and resulting lower factory utilization in the Company’s measuring tools plant, and a decline in sales of the Company’s in-line laser measuring systems, which was attributed to customer consolidation and capital expenditure delay in that sector, and the recent automotive workers’ strikes, which also paused sector capital spending. International sales continued to improve compared to the prior year, and sales of the Company’s high precision granite measuring products continued to grow.
  • Gross margin for the quarter was 30.5%, a decline of 180 basis points from 32.3% in the second quarter of the prior year. This was partially a result of the forementioned labor headwinds in our measuring tool production facility, and partially due to product mix, as net sales of the Company’s higher margin in-line laser measuring systems declined disproportionately relative to other products compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Second quarter operating income was 4.0%, compared to 8.9% in the second quarter of the prior year. In addition, selling general and administrative expenses increased as a percentage of net sales compared to the prior year quarter. Approximately one-third of the increase was due to the translation of foreign currencies, particularly the Brazilian Real, into U.S. Dollars. In addition, the Company has continued to reinvest in growth initiatives, and incurred additional consulting costs during the quarter.
  • The Company continues its efforts to reduce inventory, resulting in improved operating cash flow and the retirement of $5.7 million of debt during the second quarter. By quarter end, debt was at its lowest level in over 10 years.
  • Net loss for the quarter was $0.4 million, compared to net income of $3.1 million in the comparative quarter. Net income was impacted by an unfavorable tax adjustment of $2.0 million related to IRS Notice 2023-80 released in December 2023. Second quarter diluted earnings per share was a loss of $0.05, compared to a gain of $0.42 for the second quarter in the prior fiscal year.

"I am pleased to see the continued profitable growth of our high precision granite measuring products and a stabilization of demand of our industrial products internationally. This helped offset challenges in our North American industrial markets, particularly in the automotive sector, impacting both industrial distribution and capital equipment demand over the past couple of quarters. Our team continued to drive inventory reductions, allowing us to reduce debt to its lowest level in more than a decade. We remain committed to strengthening our financial position, giving us increased flexibility to invest in our business to drive long-term growth and shareholder value creation.” remarked Douglas A. Starrett, President and CEO.

Use of Non- U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses the following non-U.S. GAAP financial measures: "currency-neutral net sales,” which are sales calculated using actual exchange rates in use during the comparative prior year period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends excluding the impact of translation arising from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

The Company discusses these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures because management believes they assist investors in comparing the Company’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by eliminating items that the Company does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. Such non-U.S. GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company by presenting financial results between periods on a more comparable basis. Such measures should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, the financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP”).

References to currency-neutral net sales should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-U.S. GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In evaluating these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses or be involved in transactions that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this press release. The Company’s discussion of non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.

About The L.S. Starrett Company:

Founded in 1880 by Laroy S. Starrett and incorporated in 1929, The L.S. Starrett Company is a leading manufacturer of high-end precision tools, cutting equipment, and metrology systems for industrial, professional and consumer markets and is engaged in the business of manufacturing over 5,000 different products for industrial, professional and consumer markets. The Company has a long history of global manufacturing experience and currently operates three major global manufacturing plants. All subsidiaries principally serve the global manufacturing industrial base with concentration in the metalworking, construction, machinery, equipment, aerospace and automotive markets. The Company offers its broad array of measuring and cutting products to the market through multiple channels of distribution throughout the world. Starrett is a brand recognized around the world for precision, quality and innovation. For more information, please visit: https://www.starrett.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company’s expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on its current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond its control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 27, 2023 in the section entitled "Risk Factors,” and in its other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of its assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

L.S. Starrett Company

Summary of Operations

Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2023

TABLE 1

 

Quarter
Ended

12/31/2023

Comparison to Quarter Ended

12/31/2022

Fiscal 2024
YTD

12/31/2023

Comparison Fiscal 2023 YTD

12/31/2022

(Amounts in Thousands, except income per share)

12/31/2022

$ Change

% Change

12/31/2022

$ Change

% Change

Net sales

$

62,076

 

$

66,775

 

 

(4,699)

-7.0

%

$

122,712

 

$

127,236

 

 

(4,524)

-3.6

%

Gross Profit

 

18,964

 

 

21,576

 

 

-2,612

-12.1

%

 

38,500

 

 

41,776

 

 

-3,276

0

 

as % of Net Sales

 

30.5

%

 

32.3

%

 

31.4

%

 

32.8

%

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

16,470

 

 

15,561

 

+909

5.8

%

 

33,548

 

 

31,855

+1,693

5.3

%

as % of Net Sales

 

26.5

%

 

23.3

%

 

27.3

%

 

25.0

%

Restructuring charges

 

-

 

 

54

 

 

(54)

-100.0

%

 

-

 

 

244

 

 

(244)

-100.0

%

Operating income

 

2,494

 

 

5,961

 

 

(3,467)

-58.2

%

 

4,952

 

 

9,677

 

 

(4,725)

-48.8

%

as % of Net Sales

 

4.0

%

 

8.9

%

 

4.0

%

 

7.6

%

Other expense

 

(526

)

 

(1,121

)

+595

-53.1

%

 

(890

)

 

(1,797

)

+907

-50.5

%

Income before income taxes

 

1,968

 

 

4,840

 

 

(2,872)

-59.3

%

 

4,062

 

 

7,880

 

 

(3,818)

-48.5

%

Income tax expense

 

2,362

 

 

1,709

 

+653

38.2

%

 

2,537

 

 

2,693

 

 

(156)

-5.8

%

Net (loss) income

$

(394

)

$

3,131

 

 

(3,525)

-112.6

%

$

1,525

 

$

5,187

 

 

(3,662)

70.6

%

Basic net income per share

$

(0.05

)

$

0.42

 

$

(0.47)

-111.9

%

$

0.20

 

$

0.71

 

$

(0.51)

-71.8

%

Diluted net income per share

$

(0.05

)

$

0.42

 

$

(0.47)

-111.9

%

$

0.20

 

$

0.69

 

$

(0.49)

-71.0

%

L.S. Starrett Company

Consolidated, Condensed Balance Sheet

December 31, 2023

TABLE 2

 
ASSETS 12/31/2023 6/30/2023
Cash

$

5,684

$

10,454

Accounts receivable

 

34,826

 

36,611

Inventories, net

 

61,284

 

65,414

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

10,950

 

9,723

Total current assets

 

112,744

 

122,202

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

44,852

 

39,375

Other long-term assets

 

29,466

 

31,225

Deferred tax assets, net

 

15,667

 

19,073

Intangible assets, net

 

4,829

 

4,888

Goodwill

 

1,015

 

1,015

Total assets

$

187,062

$

192,802

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 12/31/2023 6/30/2023
Notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt

$

4,403

$

4,961

Current lease liability

 

1,604

 

1,650

Accounts payable

 

13,487

 

15,047

Other current liabilities

 

18,379

 

19,555

Accrued compensation

 

4,613

 

8,040

Total current liabilities

 

36,269

 

39,563

Other long term liabilities

 

2,899

 

2,884

Long-term lease liability

 

2,966

 

3,423

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

3,103

 

5,273

Postretirement benefit and pension obligations

 

10,699

 

12,192

Total Liabilities

 

55,936

 

63,335

Stockholders' Equity

 

131,126

 

129,467

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

187,062

$

192,802

L.S. Starrett Company

Reconciliation of Net Sales to Currency Neutral Net Sales

Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2023

TABLE 3

 

Quarter Ended 12/31/2023

Comparison to Quarter Ended 12/31/2022

Fiscal 2024 YTD 12/31/2023

Comparison Fiscal 2023 YTD 12/31/2022
(Amounts in Thousands)

12/31/2022

$ Change

% Change

12/31/2022

$ Change

% Change

Net sales, as reported

 

62,076

 

 

66,775

(4,699

)

-7.0

%

 

122,712

 

 

127,236

(4,524

)

-3.6

%

*Currency Impact

 

(1,412

)

 

-

(1,412

)

-2.1

%

 

(2,986

)

 

-

(2,986

)

-2.35

%

Currency neutral net sales

$

60,664

 

$

66,775

(6,111

)

-9.2

%

$

119,726

 

$

127,236

(7,510

)

-5.9

%

*Change when converting FY24 sales in non USD functional currencies at the same exchange rates used in the comparison period

 

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu LS Starrett CoShs -A- mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu LS Starrett CoShs -A- mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

LS Starrett CoShs -A- 13,30 -0,89% LS Starrett CoShs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende negativ -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren am letzten Tag der Handelswoche Abschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen