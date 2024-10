The New Face of GE: Why Aerospace Might Be Worth the Wait

The last big hurrah for General Electric came under the guidance of Jack Welch, a CEO who was held in very high esteem on Wall Street and throughout the business community. But after his departure the company he built slowly crumbled.That said, the company that now uses the once iconic "GE" ticker is pretty attractive. Here's what you need to know.General Electric was once a massive and sprawling conglomerate. Although the company's roots were in the industrial sector, by the time Welch retired in 2001 the company was also in the finance business and the media sector. When the Great Recession hit between 2007 and 2009, GE's diversification into non-industrial businesses quickly turned into a negative. That was particularly true of its finance push, given the recession was felt most keenly in that sector.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool