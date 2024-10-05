|
05.10.2024 11:10:00
The New Face of GE: Why Aerospace Might Be Worth the Wait
The last big hurrah for General Electric came under the guidance of Jack Welch, a CEO who was held in very high esteem on Wall Street and throughout the business community. But after his departure the company he built slowly crumbled.That said, the company that now uses the once iconic "GE" ticker is pretty attractive. Here's what you need to know.General Electric was once a massive and sprawling conglomerate. Although the company's roots were in the industrial sector, by the time Welch retired in 2001 the company was also in the finance business and the media sector. When the Great Recession hit between 2007 and 2009, GE's diversification into non-industrial businesses quickly turned into a negative. That was particularly true of its finance push, given the recession was felt most keenly in that sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|2,00
|-23,08%
|General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|28 700,00
|1,32%