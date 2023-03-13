The ODP Corporation Announces Common Stock Repurchase from HG Vora

The ODP Corporation ("ODP,” or the "Company”) (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to businesses and consumers, today announced that it has agreed to repurchase 2 million shares of common stock of the Company from HG Vora Special Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. ("HG Vora”), at a price per share equal to $44.55, for a total purchase price of approximately $89.1 million. The Company anticipates borrowing under its asset-based lending facility to finance the transaction. ODP’s Board of Directors authorized the transaction as part of ODP’s existing $1 billion share buy-back plan that was previously announced on November 2, 2022. Following the transaction, ODP expects to continue its share repurchases under such share buy-back plan, subject to a variety of factors including market conditions, regulatory requirements, and other corporate considerations.

"HG Vora continues to be a valuable shareholder, and Marcus Dunlop will continue to serve as a member of ODP’s Board of Directors,” said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer of The ODP Corporation. "Our decision to repurchase our shares through this transaction is consistent with our Board’s stated intent and focus on returning capital to shareholders and accelerates our plans under our long-term share buyback program.”

"We remain enthusiastic about our ongoing relationship with ODP, both as a shareholder and as a member of the Board of Directors,” said Marcus Dunlop, partner at HG Vora and ODP Board member. "We are confident in ODP’s future as it continues to execute upon its four-business unit strategy and prudently deploys capital.”

Prior to the transaction, HG Vora owned 5 million shares, or approximately 12.4% of the Company’s outstanding common stock based on the previously disclosed outstanding shares of common stock of the Company as of February 22, 2023. Following the transaction, HG Vora will own 3 million shares, or approximately 7.9% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock, based on the outstanding shares as of February 22, 2023 (giving effect to the transaction).

