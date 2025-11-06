NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
06.11.2025 15:03:00
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Growth stocks have been winning bets over the past couple of years as the bull market roared higher. These players have led the S&P 500 to numerous records. Even after dipping earlier in the year on concerns about President Donald Trump's import tariff plan, growth stocks resumed their climb. This is as investors focused on a lower-interest-rate environment -- which is favorable for growth players -- and on the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to supercharge the revenue of many growth companies.It's impossible to predict whether growth stocks' momentum will continue for the months and quarters to come. But even if these players see the pace slow, they still represent a fantastic long-term investment. This is because, over a period of years, they have what it takes to significantly develop their businesses and boost your portfolio.Here's the really good news: Even though growth stocks have climbed, that doesn't mean they all are overpriced. In fact, one of the world's top players still trades at a valuation that looks reasonable considering its long-term story. Let's check out the smartest growth stock to buy with $1,000 right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
