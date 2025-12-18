NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
18.12.2025 14:30:00
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
If the idea of stepping into any new growth stock at this time makes you a little bit nervous, you're not alone. The overall market is undeniably expensive right now and seemingly due for a correction.Dig deeper, though, and you'll find that only a small handful of the market's most popular technology stocks are currently overpriced. Most everything else is fairly valued, if not underpriced, because their underlying companies are currently underestimated.One of these names stands out among the rest right now: Nokia (NYSE: NOK). If you have an extra $1,000 you're ready to put to work for a while, it's a compelling prospect.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!