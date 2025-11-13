NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
13.11.2025 11:15:00
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $160 Right Now
With $160 in hand, investors can buy one whole share of Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP), an e-commerce specialist trading at a price point a few dollars lower than that level. Though there are many other stocks in that price range, few are as attractive as Shopify, at least for investors seeking companies with explosive long-term growth potential.Here is why Shopify is one of the smartest growth stocks to buy with that much money.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!