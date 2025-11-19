NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
19.11.2025 02:14:00
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $40 Right Now
Even small sums can go a long way in equity markets, provided they are invested regularly in stocks with outstanding long-term prospects. For example, with just $30, investors can purchase a whole share of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), a fintech specialist. This company is one of the best growth stocks available at that price, given its strong business, excellent financial results, and attractive outlook. Here's more on SoFi.SoFi's shares traded for under $10 apiece as recently as late last year. The company has experienced significant growth since. To understand why, let's first highlight what the company does. SoFi was created to help young, relatively high-net-worth professionals refinance their student loans. It has since transformed into a full-fledged financial services company. Here's the kicker, though: SoFi is an entirely online bank. The company doesn't have a single retail location.
