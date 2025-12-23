NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
23.12.2025 15:00:00
The Smartest High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
A significant shift is occurring in the world today regarding energy. Simply put, more realistic plans to transition toward cleaner energy sources appear to be gaining traction. If the trend continues, it means that oil and natural gas will remain vital to the world's energy picture for longer than currently estimated.That could make these two high-yield energy stocks below a great choice for income investors. Here's what you need to know.The fear of global warming has prompted governments worldwide to set ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Given that carbon fuels are a big source of those gases, oil and natural gas were center stage, and not in a good way. However, the reality is that these energy sources are vital to the world's functioning.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
