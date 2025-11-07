NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
07.11.2025 10:45:00
The Smartest Index ETF to Buy With $2,000 Right Now
Most of the time, one index fund is about as good as another. The majority of stocks rise and fall as a herd, after all. If you put a $2,000 investment toward a broad cross-section of any sliver of the market, you'll benefit from the market's long-term bullish tide. And that's all you're really trying to do with the money you have available to invest.Every now and then, though, things get a little bit squirrelly. That's the case now. A handful of technology stocks have been catapulted higher thanks to their underlying companies' involvement in the artificial intelligence revolution, skewing the overall market's usual balance.And it's bad. Real bad. In fact, it's bad enough that you might want to make a point of not buying -- and maybe even selling -- the market's most popular index-based exchange-traded funds (or ETFs) right now with that $2,000 in available funds and instead own something that poses much less risk, and maybe even brings more potential upside to the table.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,70
|-7,14%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.