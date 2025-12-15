People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
|
15.12.2025 22:00:00
The Sneaky Way to Increase Your Social Security Check Most People Don't Know About
There are very few sources of income that guarantee you'll get more money when inflation is surging and that guarantee your benefits will last for life. Social Security is one of those income sources, so doing your best to maximize your benefits makes sense.Several time-tested strategies can raise your monthly benefits. One of the most obvious is to wait to claim them because they go up each month from your earliest age of eligibility until age 70. Each month you don't get benefits during this time results in an increase.However, there are some other ways to increase your checks as well, including one that many people may not know about. Here's a surprising and often overlooked option for giving your Social Security benefits a boost.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
