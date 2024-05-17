ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

The Solo Cruise Company Sets Sail as ASMALLWORLD AG Expands its Portfolio of Travel Brands



Zurich, 17.05.2024 – ASMALLWORLD AG proudly unveils its latest brand, The Solo Cruise Company, a travel agency focused on cruise products designed exclusively for solo travellers. This innovative addition to ASMALLWORLD’s portfolio of travel brands, strategically taps into the growing interest in solo travel, specifically amongst senior women, within the luxury cruise market.



The Solo Cruise Company, a dedicated brand of ASMALLWORLD AG, is committed to enhancing the solo travel experience within the cruise industry. Partnering with prestigious cruise lines, including Aqua Expeditions, Atlas Ocean Voyages, Crystal Cruises, Explora Journeys, Oceania Cruises, Ponant, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seabourn, Scenic, and Silversea Cruises, the company focuses on curating a selection of cruise products that cater specifically to the needs of solo travellers.

“We are excited to introduce The Solo Cruise Company, a distinctive addition to our travel portfolio. This brand reflects our commitment to providing diverse and personalised travel experiences, catering specifically to the unique needs of solo travellers,” says ASMALLWORLD CEO Jan Luescher.

Two Types of Offers: Fully Hosted Journeys and Cruise-Only Featured Journeys

The brand’s marquee offering, Fully Hosted Journeys, exclusively designed for solo female travellers aged 55 and above, emphasises fostering connections and enriching experiences. Dedicated hosts from The Solo Cruise Company accompany these travellers not only throughout the cruise but also during curated pre- or post-cruise itineraries, ensuring a unique and comprehensive solo travel experience from arrival to departure.

The offering is complemented by Featured Journeys are a selection of hand-picked offers for solo travellers representing the best options for solo travellers in the market, focusing on high quality journeys with competitive pricing and a seamless solo cruising experience.

The Solo Cruise Company – Luxury Cruises for Solo Travellers

The Solo Cruise Company was conceived by seasoned travel expert Grant Holmes and his partner Michael Cooper, who have extensive knowledge of the cruise industry, both as travel agents and as travellers. The couple realised that many solo female travellers would love to go on a cruise but are intimidated by the thought of embarking on such a journey on their own. This is why The Solo Cruise Company focused on Fully Hosted journeys where a dedicated host is taking care of a group of female travellers, making sure they are cared for before, during and after their journey.

“We really felt that many solo travellers are held back by the current offers in the market. They are usually focused on couples travelling together and do not consider the specific needs of solo travellers. We wanted to change that and enable these women to go on the journey of a lifetime, feeling safe and making new friends,” says Grant Holmes, Co-Founder of The Solo Cruise Company.

