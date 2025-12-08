:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
08.12.2025 11:00:00
The Stock Market Has Only Seen 4 Periods Like This in 100 Years -- and History Couldn't Be Less Clear About What Happens Next
It's been a bumpy ride for the stock market this year, with the market almost hitting bear territory in early April after President Donald Trump's announcement of significant global tariff rates shocked the world. However, the market bounced back quickly after Trump eased up slightly, and it had time to assess the impact of the tariffs.The market has also performed well, thanks in part to Trump's tax cuts and the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts. The economy has remained on solid footing, inflation hasn't yet surged, as some expected, and the artificial intelligence trade continues to be resilient despite many investors questioning valuations and AI-related capital expenditures.As the year winds down, the broader benchmark S&P 500 index is currently in a period that we've only experienced four times over the last 100 years, and history couldn't be less clear about what comes next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX stabil -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen am Montag schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Montag seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht zulegt. Zum Wochenbeginn wiesen die wichtigsten asiatischen Aktienmärkte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.